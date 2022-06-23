VERSION 3.0 RELEASED!
Steam Summer Sale Discount!
New Features Added:
[previewyoutube=R0OGO-gRujw;full]
Release Notes:
1>Added layers workflow , with rough animation, layout and background layers
2>Line and color layer for black lines and colors,Rough animation w/ red only , layout static w/ blue,Background layer w/ all colors
3>Import Mp4 movies,frames are created on layer where MP4 is imported enabling frame editing and retiming
4>Import PNG and JPG
5>Improved frame editing ability with drag and drop move, copy and delete w/ hotkeys
6>Added global undos upto 50 operations
7>Playback range for playing selected frames
8>Improved scub controls for easier operations
9>Onion skinning increased to 3 before and 3 after
10>Added Windowed mode and full-screen mode.User can toggle between both modes whilst in scene
11>Improved eyedropper tool
12>Optimized selection, copy and paste tools
13>UI is improved with desktop standard design and enhancements
14>Added new animation tutorials and library scenes for learning
15>Various bug fixes and memory enhancements
16>Background adjustment with color correction, blur and opacity controls
17>Added tablet support with keyboard shortcuts and help videos for UI
Changed files in this update