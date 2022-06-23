VERSION 3.0 RELEASED!

Steam Summer Sale Discount!

New Features Added:

Release Notes:

1>Added layers workflow , with rough animation, layout and background layers

2>Line and color layer for black lines and colors,Rough animation w/ red only , layout static w/ blue,Background layer w/ all colors

3>Import Mp4 movies,frames are created on layer where MP4 is imported enabling frame editing and retiming

4>Import PNG and JPG

5>Improved frame editing ability with drag and drop move, copy and delete w/ hotkeys

6>Added global undos upto 50 operations

7>Playback range for playing selected frames

8>Improved scub controls for easier operations

9>Onion skinning increased to 3 before and 3 after

10>Added Windowed mode and full-screen mode.User can toggle between both modes whilst in scene

11>Improved eyedropper tool

12>Optimized selection, copy and paste tools

13>UI is improved with desktop standard design and enhancements

14>Added new animation tutorials and library scenes for learning

15>Various bug fixes and memory enhancements

16>Background adjustment with color correction, blur and opacity controls

17>Added tablet support with keyboard shortcuts and help videos for UI