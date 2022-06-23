 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Late Bird update for 23 June 2022

Late Bird - Cinematic Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8991736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone and thank you for your overwhelming support with Late Bird. I've been thinking about making the experience a bit more smooth and I've introduced cinematic mode: if you want to kick back and just watch it as a short movie (apart from some clicking at Corn/Raisin Scene) - then you can do this now. There is an autoplay checkbox on the bottom left corner of main menu.

I've also added a more expicit suicide mention warning warning at the start of the game and made a few graphical adjustments.

Thank you for being so kind with me. All the best to you and I hope you have an amazing summer.
Best,
Vladimir

Changed files in this update

Depot 1829621
  • Loading history…
Depot 1829622
  • Loading history…
Depot 1829623
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link