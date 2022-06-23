Late Bird - Cinematic Update

Hello everyone and thank you for your overwhelming support with Late Bird. I've been thinking about making the experience a bit more smooth and I've introduced cinematic mode: if you want to kick back and just watch it as a short movie (apart from some clicking at Corn/Raisin Scene) - then you can do this now. There is an autoplay checkbox on the bottom left corner of main menu.

I've also added a more expicit suicide mention warning warning at the start of the game and made a few graphical adjustments.

Thank you for being so kind with me. All the best to you and I hope you have an amazing summer.

Best,

Vladimir