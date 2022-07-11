Rogue Lords 1.1.04.10 Patch Notes

Greetings Disciples,

We only like it when the Devil is cheating, not the game, so we've pushed a small patch to Rogue Lords that should address a couple of nasty bugs that have been negatively impacting player experience. Let us know how this influences your experience moving forward.

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue in the Fanatic fight in which killing the Fanatic first made its allies invincible on one health bar when it shouldn't.

Fixed a random issue in which statuses and effects could be repeated too many times.

Fixed a softlock linked to the unlock of an achievement for Headless Horseman.

See you in Hell!



The Rogue Lords team