Rogue Lords 1.1.04.10 Patch Notes

Greetings Disciples,
We only like it when the Devil is cheating, not the game, so we've pushed a small patch to Rogue Lords that should address a couple of nasty bugs that have been negatively impacting player experience. Let us know how this influences your experience moving forward.
Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue in the Fanatic fight in which killing the Fanatic first made its allies invincible on one health bar when it shouldn't.
- Fixed a random issue in which statuses and effects could be repeated too many times.
- Fixed a softlock linked to the unlock of an achievement for Headless Horseman.
See you in Hell!
The Rogue Lords team
