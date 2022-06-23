This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 0.5.42236 | Patch Notes - Hotfix 6

We will be patching V Rising today between 10:00 and 11:00 CEST (08:00 and 09:00 UTC).

If you encounter any issues with the patch, please report them here and use the patch number in the title so that we can identify them easily: bugs.playvrising.com/

The following improvements will be added to V Rising with this patch:

NEW FEATURES

Added a new admin command “decayusercastles <playername>” that puts all the castles owned by a target player in decay.

The adminlist.txt and banlist.txt files are now loaded from both the default Settings folder as well as from the local override Settings folder. These files always save to the local override folder now.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a crash that could happen occasionally when destroying castles.

Fixed issue where you could sometimes crash the client of another player by targeting them with the “claninvite” console command when not in a clan.

Fixed issue where you could duplicate items by resurrecting and terminating servants in a specific way.

The RCON socket now binds to the bind address if specified. There is also a specific RCON Bind Address to override the default one. See the dedicated server documentation for more details.

GENERAL