Bracer Matching Gloves

Dear Students,

After completing the bracers I realised they looked too good and needed matching gloves. So I've added gloves for each bracer style! 🔥

Now that the bracers and gloves are complete I have bigger surprises dropping in the months to come so stay tuned!

This year has seen some big improvements in both visuals and performance, which has been really important for me. 🔥

As a practical martial arts student, I designed the game with practicality in mind before thinking about the visuals too much. Though I couldn't be happier to have reach the point in the games life that I can spend so much time making the visuals much more interesting for everyone. All thanks to all of you and your support! 🙏❤

Matching gloves for unlockable bracers!

Fixed issue with dialogue text not displaying properly in some instances.

Fixed issue with local scoreboard overflowing!

Fixed issue with NEXT plank not responding correctly in some instances.

General quality of life improvements, including performance, storage and textures.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1340300/Crazy_Kung_Fu/