Update to add conductor mode



Thank you for your patience.

Conductor mode has been added.

I hope you will enjoy the experience of working as a Japanese train conductor!

For the time being, this mode is only available for commuter trains, since commuter and limited express trains are handled differently.

This is not the end of the conductor mode. I'm planning to add more functions such as passenger door pinching and express train operation in the future.

The Chinese translation is currently in process and is a partial translation.

I will update game as soon as it is completed.

I intend to extend the route to Daidoji with small functional additions in between.

Due to the large scale of the work, this will take several months.

Thank you for your continued support of TRAIN CREW.

Original text (Japanese)

車掌モード追加のアップデート

お待たせしました。

車掌モードの追加を行いました。

通勤型と特急型で取り扱いが異なるため、当面の間は通勤型のみとなります。

車掌モードはこれで完成というわけではありません。今後も旅客のドア挟みや特急型乗務の追加など

機能追加をしていきたいと考えています。

中国語翻訳は現在途中段階で、部分的な翻訳となっています。

完了次第アップデートいたします。

今後は、小規模な機能追加を挟みながら大道寺への路線延伸を目指します。

作業規模が大きいため、数カ月程度かかると思います。

この先もTRAIN CREWをよろしくお願いいたします。