A new patch(ver.1.5.1) is now available.

The new patch will be downloaded and applied before starting the game.

Ver.1.5.1

・Fixed a bug where Pawns were unable to move in some stages.

・Made it so the camera angle does not change when using in-game stamps.

・Made is so page number is now shown on the Communication Menu.

・Adjusted the time room creation notifications are shown.

・Other minor bug fixes.