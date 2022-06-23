Patch 0.7.1.5 - Quality of Life

This patch does not add much in form of content, but it does the following:

Adding ambient/nature noise depending on the temperature, biome and time of day. (Hence the large size of this patch.)

Added some simple search options to the find gear/weapons menus.

You can now force units to go to sleep. (This is done through the bed-menu)

Woodworking benches can be turned into scrapping stations where you can get 75% of the resources back, depending on the workers skill. (I really like this myself so I can get tidy up my storages)

Improved equipping. You can now give a unit multiple orders to equip gear/weapons many items and those orders will be carried out like like other work orders (ergo not now-or-never like previously). They will also be visible in item lists, along with move-item orders and eat-orders.

A new perk, 'Dark Siphon' which gives 1+ to dark power and can be gained from dark statues if the recieving unit already can raise risen.

Improved worker-AI, like selecting which peon* to perform tasks and making the whole process faster.

Improved eating-orders. They will always chose the exact food you ordered them to, instead of just something of the same category.

More perhaps minor fixes:

The color scheme and visibility of work orders is more strict and clear.

More work animations and effects to make the units come more alive.

You can now move dead animals, not only dead humans.

You can mark animals as hostile to make it easier to clear out spider caves, for example.

You can multiselect none-player units (dead or alive) to give multiple orders like loot, raise, mark as hostile, etc.

The draw-depth of beings have been greatly improved.

Icons have been adding to crafting stations to cleary show the items and the selected source.

Damaging ancients deads on altar will no longer "wake" them.

News messages will not say that storages are full when they are not.

Trees next to water will always fall the other direction to avoid wood falling under water.

When building cobbled ground directly on dirt you will no longer need dirt in the building process.

Some negative UI-sounds to communicate with the player better. (Like giving an order to move to an invalid location, etc)

Three new songs.

Cooks will no longer just drop the food on the ground and continue cooking, they will store it correctly first.

Fixed some overall bugs and got rid of a crash or two.

As always, I stand very ready to upload a hot fix should this cause anything unforseen , and I am forever grateful for all your kind words, feedback and thorough bug reporting! You guys are great!

Best wishes and lots of loves <3

//Mattias

*Previously all work chose the unit closest to the work order itself, which was very inefficient if the work over was something like "move an item here", then it is of course much better to choose the unit nearest the item-to-be-hauled instead.