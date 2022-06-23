Rec Room PATCH - the "Custom Shirts" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 8990992 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 04:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Audio Sample Recorder maintains data on menu tear-off now.

Update to UI Layout for Audio Sample Recorder

Beta Releases

Audio Player Get Playing

Audio Player Get Volume

Audio Player Get Speed

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

When we moved Circuits V1 into the Legacy status, we accidentally made tags saved in old rooms fall off of their respective objects and so, they broke! We reapplied some fresh tape and they are now much better, and fixed!

Fixed a bug where V1 Piston gizmos could appear at the wrong position to joining players.

Fixed a bug where Circuit-controlled shapes (e.g. platforms and elevators) could get stuck in - place when a player steps on them.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.