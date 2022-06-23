CLAIRE'S QUEST - BEASTS & BURDENS - PATCH 0.24.1

Here's the first part of the new major content update! Got some last minute kinks we're trying to iron out on some of the quests- so we're releasing what we have now and will be bringing additional content as soon as it is available, so keep an eye out throughout the rest of June and July!

This is the start of a new patch cycle which should see a number of other patches to follow, so the content will keep on coming!

0.24.1

• New quest for the Thieves Questline, “Inside Job”, can now be completed. Includes one new scene, a double-penetration gangbang, which occurs if caught while trying to escape at the end (also auto-unlocks in Gallery just by clearing the quest).

• New quest for the Sisters of Fertility Questline, “Meet Your Maker”, can now be completed. Includes TWO new scenes, a makeout session with Mia at the start of the quest, and the Oubliette bondage orgy scene at the end of the quest.

• Fixed plugin/Javascript issues with action button (“P”) not working and default to previous action button (“A”) instead. In general, minimap, stealth system, and controls, should all have been properly integrated now.

• Fixed the error with fail conditions activating for “Far From Home” quest in Rivermont even if you completed the quest correctly.

• Fixed consistency issues with meeting Charlotte in Valos from Rivermont instead of Hookton; she should now properly acknowledge that you came from Rivermont together.

0.24.1b

• Fixed the critical input bug that caused "H", "M", etc. keys to not work; should now function as intended.

• Fixed the Sisters of Fertility questline breaking the quest journal after "Meet Your Maker"

• Added refugee girl variation for Hookton blowjob scene to the Gallery