Cyclone is now available in Early Access!

After sixteen months of week-by-week development, I'm happy to announce that the anticipated spiritual successor of the Portal mod, Blue Portals is now available as an Early Access title on Steam!

I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has played the demo and gave feedback. There's still work to be done! Being an Early Access title allows Cyclone to continue keep players involved in the development process to help it evolve into the best it can be!

I hope you're all excited as I am to see where Cyclone will be in the near future!