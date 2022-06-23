THE ELECTRIC DREAMS UPDATE- NOW AVAILABLE!

We've got some twists, turns, and continuation of the plot- check out the full notes to see what we have in store!
Additionally, the game will be discounted during the Steam Summer Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!
As for now, check out the new content available!
CHANGELOG - The Electric Dreams Update
Alpha 0.40
- +Main story progress
- +Spelling, grammar, italics fixes
- +Added train station location
- +Added townhouse entrance location
- +Added forest safehouse interior location
- +Added office tasks minigames to Main Story
- +Added BG & CG asset for tour scene with Eloise
- +Added CG assets for quick reminder main story scene
- +Added CG assets for knockout news main story scene
- +Added forest safehouse exterior location
- +Added Missus kitchen seatfun H-Scene (talk to her in kitchen after end of her side story)
- +Added Teghan female bathroom H-Scene (random encounter at Uni on Tuesday or Friday)
- +Added Lailah H-scene when you visit Jacob’s house during the day (random occurrence)
- +Updated Meghan female bathroom H-scene encounter rate (Uni on Monday or Thursday)
- +Updated researching CG asset
- +Updated remaining menu screens with update UI assets
- +Fixed repeating scene at the office after the tour with Eloise
- -Edward’s Tapes CG assets not final rendered
- -Edward’s Scene in Truth Comes Out CG asset not included yet
Changed files in this update