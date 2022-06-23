V 0.5.0.E - Some useability option improvements (resizable window, instant text)

Hey gladiators, here are the notes from today's patch just improving some various aspects of the game's UI. You can now scale the game's window ( not in fullscreen mode, of course) with a setting. In addition, you can make all dialogue appear instantly and select a high vis 'white' cursor if you choose.
Toggle these options from the settings panel.
A few other balance and bugfixes in here too - I've been working on new species skills but they won't be available for a week or so.
V 0.5.0.E ( June 23, 2022)
---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Changed Sagan Blob's immunity from Lightning to Fire
• All species' terrain defence penalties are increased from 5% to 10%
• Significantly increased item damage for all enchanted weapons
• Slightly changed all armour values
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --
• Fixed a bug where some elemental spells ignored armour
---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------
• Fixed a bug where champion helmets sold for 1 gold
---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
• Changed layout of settings panel ( 4 panels down to 3 )
• Added an "Instant Dialogue" option to the Gameplay settings
• Added a "Hi Vis" cursor option to Graphics settings for people who have trouble seeing the default cursor
• Added a "Scalable Window" option for players who want to resize their game window ( windowed mode only
Changed files in this update