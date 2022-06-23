v0.68 Big Update

New Features

1. Battle Rules

Endless mode now supports custom add battle rules! These rules can affect the defense tower or enemy generation rules, or even the presence of additional elements on the field, and the player is free to combine these rules to create new challenges.

2. Weekly Challenge

Add weekly challenge to Endless mode! The weekly challenge has a different set of battle rules, where you can hit the weekly leaderboard. Of course, you can also customize endless mode, but the score will not count on the leaderboard.

3. Custom Recipe

All modes now support selecting the recipe you wish to participate in the battle, properly selecting the recipe will streamline your recipe pool, but at least 1 recipe per level will be required.

4. Technology Reconfigured

We have reconfigured the technology system, first combining the effects of most technologies into one, and now the effects of abnormal technologies will be different from those of normal technologies. Second, a technology specific to each refactor turret was added, which would only enhance that particular refactor turret.

New Technology

Legendary Cannon: This technology from the future brings the latest research from Dr. Backhand. This gives you a special refactor turret that can gain tokens and even teleport enemies. Quantum Barrel: now increases the attack speed of all reconstructed towers Exclusive technology for 12 refactor turrets

Element Chip

In the last version, "Element Overload" was almost a mandatory technology, and additional skill slots were also important for gameplay, with the addition of element chips. Every 20 waves will now automatically gain an elemental chip, which can be used to unlock elemental skill slots in any refactor turret.

Content Change

"Unreal Structure" will now randomly create a new elemental skill as well as its element combinations, but will no longer gain perfect element. Element bonuses have been reduced from 100/200/300% to 100/175% /250% "24K base" 's trigger time now based on the current wave number "Scatter" has removed the firerate increase effect (added proprietary technology instead), firerate increased: 0.35/0.38/0.42- > 0.5/0.45/0.475 "Sniper" has removed the range increase effect (added proprietary technology instead), range increased: 4- > 6 "Ultra" will now trigger a jumping bullet every 5 attacks or once frozen "Coordinator";s effect will be based on the number of elemental skills, firerate decreased: 1/1.2/1/4- > 0.9/0.65/0.75 The "wheel gun" has been reworked so that it no longer randomly fires bullets but instead deals splash damage with itself as the center "Ice Breaker" attack increased: 2200/3300/4800- > 4500/6500/9600, and optimized the algorithm to make it return faster for long-range attacks "Behemoth" removed splash damage improved effect (added proprietary technology instead), storm trigger interval increased by 0.5- > 1 second, attack increased: 600/900/1350- > 1300/2000/3000

Bug Fixed

Some of the technology effects can be reversed by undoing refactor issues

Game Improvement

Optimized the problem that the guiding arrow of the route sometimes deviates Optimized some sound playback errors

About future Plans