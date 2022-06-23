The Immersive Update, Patch v1.4, adds many new features and content to the game, and also comes with the usual rebalancing, improvements and fixes!
CHANGELOG:
-
Much more interactivity with the environment: Almost all props that were only decorative before can now be interacted with, from pushing chairs to eating mushrooms, so try them all!
-
There's now a very small chance of chests containing mimics, completely new, special enemies with randomized attributes that drop powerful items when killed. Watch out for feisty chests!
-
On NIGHTMARE difficulty, a demonic sigil will now appear in the village's bonfire, and will accept SOUL offerings to increase the game's difficulty indefinitely.
-
Balancing and fixes to combat:
- The Sonic Wave spell now only takes effect if it'd deal more than 1 damage, so it no longer aggroes the entire floor.
- The Gravity spell no longer works through walls.
- Fixed the Barrier spell possibly pushing the player into getting stuck in the scenery.
- More varied sounds for the Bread & Wine spell.
- The Resurrection power now does a full heal (recovers all HP and MP, and cures status ailments) when it activates. It also unstucks the player if he was thrown into a solid prop.
- The Dragon boss' melee attacks now vary their damage/speed twice as much.
-
Improvements and fixes to the interface and sound:
- MASSIVE ENHANCEMENT: The cursor's finger now actually clicks.
- Slightly better stylized sprites for the HUD lamp.
- Magic (as in MP) has been renamed to Mana, to reduce confusion on item and enchantment descriptions.
- Separate sound volume setting for footsteps.
- Better, more immediately impactful Ultimate attack sound effect for bosses.
- Fixed a bug with the Abomination's boss fight music not stopping properly.
- Adjusted the Dark Room's music loop and pitching.
-
Additions and fixes to exploration and items:
- Kicking doors and chests now makes them open faster based on your Strength and powers.
- Red chests in the Arena mode are now black, and can be lockpicked too. Loot is the same as before.
- You can now combine Accessories of the same type to create one with their average stats.
- Traps now leave ripples on flooded floors.
- Gold Dust is now only spent if you don't have Gold Bags, and it no longer gains weight when you buy items.
- Fixed a bug with chest keys spawning inside jail cells.
-
Adjustments to drop tables:
- Increased Spells' drop rate from 4 to 6%.
- Increased Lamp Oil' drop rate from 4 to 5%.
- Increased Accessories' drop rate, from 5 to 10% (of the 60% chance of dropping Equipment).
- Decreased Empty Bottles' drop rate from 4 to 2%.
- Decreased Artifacts' drop rate from 4 to 3%.
- Decreased Rings' drop rate from 10 to 5% (of the 60% chance of dropping Equipment).
Think it's over? Think again! There's still more to come before we move on to our next project!
