The Immersive Update, Patch v1.4, adds many new features and content to the game, and also comes with the usual rebalancing, improvements and fixes!



CHANGELOG:

Much more interactivity with the environment: Almost all props that were only decorative before can now be interacted with, from pushing chairs to eating mushrooms, so try them all!

There's now a very small chance of chests containing mimics, completely new, special enemies with randomized attributes that drop powerful items when killed. Watch out for feisty chests!

On NIGHTMARE difficulty, a demonic sigil will now appear in the village's bonfire, and will accept SOUL offerings to increase the game's difficulty indefinitely.

Balancing and fixes to combat: The Sonic Wave spell now only takes effect if it'd deal more than 1 damage, so it no longer aggroes the entire floor. The Gravity spell no longer works through walls. Fixed the Barrier spell possibly pushing the player into getting stuck in the scenery. More varied sounds for the Bread & Wine spell. The Resurrection power now does a full heal (recovers all HP and MP, and cures status ailments) when it activates. It also unstucks the player if he was thrown into a solid prop. The Dragon boss' melee attacks now vary their damage/speed twice as much.

Improvements and fixes to the interface and sound: MASSIVE ENHANCEMENT: The cursor's finger now actually clicks. Slightly better stylized sprites for the HUD lamp. Magic (as in MP) has been renamed to Mana, to reduce confusion on item and enchantment descriptions. Separate sound volume setting for footsteps. Better, more immediately impactful Ultimate attack sound effect for bosses. Fixed a bug with the Abomination's boss fight music not stopping properly. Adjusted the Dark Room's music loop and pitching.

Additions and fixes to exploration and items: Kicking doors and chests now makes them open faster based on your Strength and powers. Red chests in the Arena mode are now black, and can be lockpicked too. Loot is the same as before. You can now combine Accessories of the same type to create one with their average stats. Traps now leave ripples on flooded floors. Gold Dust is now only spent if you don't have Gold Bags, and it no longer gains weight when you buy items. Fixed a bug with chest keys spawning inside jail cells.

Adjustments to drop tables: Increased Spells' drop rate from 4 to 6%. Increased Lamp Oil' drop rate from 4 to 5%. Increased Accessories' drop rate, from 5 to 10% (of the 60% chance of dropping Equipment). Decreased Empty Bottles' drop rate from 4 to 2%. Decreased Artifacts' drop rate from 4 to 3%. Decreased Rings' drop rate from 10 to 5% (of the 60% chance of dropping Equipment).



Think it's over? Think again! There's still more to come before we move on to our next project!