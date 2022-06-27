Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Content Update v0.7.1

Dear Protectors of the Light,

We appreciate your loyalty and devotion to fighting off the Veil while we continue to make improvements to the world of Age of Darkness.

The Watchtower continues to be an integral Building for those who need assistance finding their way in the Darkness. Between Death Nights, the Watchtower will indicate the straight-line direction of the next closest unrevealed Point of Interest, regardless of distance.

Along with this new feature, we have focused on bug fixing and Quality of Life improvements. The most notable being improvements to collision to prevent Nightmares stacking on top of each other during Death Nights. We have also fixed resourcing issues with Farms, Unit stats, troublesome Tier 1 Nightmares appearing in every Death Night along with addressing notable crashes and save / load issues.

For those who are scared of the dark, let the Watchtower guide you and put you on the right path. Stay alert and keep a watchful eye out, this update may be light but there are many exciting things happening behind the scenes that we will be announcing soon…

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

The Watchtower points to unrevealed Points of Interest.

Additional Changes

Improvements to collision to fix Nightmares stacking during Death Nights.

Watchtower Radius changes colour if overlapping with another Watchtower.

Balancing

Changed the Arbalest attack time from 5.8s to 5.3s to reflect v0.6.2 stats.

Changed the Arbalest Range from 5.5 to 6 to reflect v0.6.2 stats.

Changed Sentinel Gold and Iron costs to reflect v0.6.2 costs.

Reduced the Archer range to 3 to reflect v0.6.2 stats.

Changed Fire Sconce Wood cost from 30 to 50.

Changed Grand Ballista Tower Iron cost from 70 to 75.

Changed the resource value of the Farm from 0.28 to 0.31 per tile.

Changed the resource value of the Refined Farm from 0.49 to 0.60

Changed the gold upkeep for the Farm from 20 to 16.

Crashes

Fixed a crash that would occur when pressing Q+W simultaneously within the build menu.

Fixed a crash that would occur when selecting Farms.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where the Hero is respawning at The Keep when dying within Triage Tent radius.

Fixed an issue where the first arrow fired by an Archer is a fire arrow regardless of the Skill being purchased.

Fixed an issue where Archers would disappear if a garrisoned Tower was sold.

Fixed an issue where Farms were providing the incorrect amount of food per tile.

Fixed an issue where food resources decrease incorrectly when building a House in a Farms radius.

Fixed an issue where Tier 1 Nightmares appear in every Death Night

Fixed an issue where the Triage Tent UI doesn't display the required villagers needed

Fixed an issue where the emboldened FX would appear on Buildings being constructed.

Fixed an issue where Buildings appear darker after construction.

Fixed an issue where the Day / Night Timer was incorrect after loading a save file.

Fixed an issue where Resource progress bars do not increase after loading a save file.

Fixed an issue where the Trade Bazaar resource stockpile increases when the game is paused.

Fixed an issue where the Death Music begins playing at the start of the Death Night countdown.

Known Issues

A fix for these issues will come in a future update.

Units may have difficulty pathing around Buildings.

On some occasions Spitters may not move or respond to player units.

[*} Vizargo’s Veiled Coil ability can sometimes linger on the ground.

Aelis' Queen's Rage ability can sometimes linger on the ground and on units.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

