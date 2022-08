Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 8990180 Β· Last edited 12 August 2022 – 08:06:18 UTC by Wendy

The wait is finally over!

Super Bullet Break is out now! πŸ₯³πŸŽ‰

Get your keyboards or controller ready and prepare to battle your way through 7 iconic video game-based maps. Restore the world of online games to normality and defeat an evil AI with the help of your friends and furry companion!

Think you've got what it takes? What are you waiting for them?

Get the girls, save the world! πŸ’œ