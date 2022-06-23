Patch Notes for v.1.0.6

Happy belated first day of summer Wardens! The weather might be getting hotter, but don't let up on your goals of subjugating the prison!

Starting with the v.1.0.6 update will be the releases of new localizations! First up in today's update will be the Russian localization!!! ːgoblinInmateː

A special thanks to GaijinBear, houseinface, Dornan and all the alpha testers in our Discord for making the Russian localization happen! ːkarrynFanː

I kept it a secret, but there has actually been also a Korean localization in progress! The Korean localization will most likely the next one to be implemented. And to all those waiting for the Chinese localization, please wait a bit longer! The Chinese localization will most likely still require a few more months to complete! ːkarrynGlassesː

In addition to all the localization work, a Gym side job DLC is currently being worked on, and will most likely be finished in the Fall or Winter!

Finally, here's the changelog for v.1.0.6, thank you everyone as always for supporting Karryn's Prison! ːkarrynːːlovewaveː