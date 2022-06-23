Update 1.2:

Featured Streamer:

https://www.twitch.tv/thecoveprince



Art by:

@bunnyprinceart https://twitter.com/bunnyprinceart?s=11&t=P0d4h2o_uz9B9LGPzwc7gA

Fixed some bugs on the backend.

Tried to resolve a issue with disconnecting after a long time when idle. (not sure if it's fixed but if not I'll try again next update)

Fixed some objects in the scene.

Improved server performance.

New Content:

New Movie showing: Attack Of The Monsters Gamera VS. Guiron.

Added new activity: Maze + Parkour room.

Added new quest see Karen at the ticket counter for the quest to complete the maze.

Added new hat "Crown". (get it from the maze quest from Karen)