 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Movie Quest update for 23 June 2022

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8990013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://www.twitch.tv/thecoveprince

Art by:

@bunnyprinceart https://twitter.com/bunnyprinceart?s=11&t=P0d4h2o_uz9B9LGPzwc7gA

Update 1.2:

Fixed some bugs on the backend.
Tried to resolve a issue with disconnecting after a long time when idle. (not sure if it's fixed but if not I'll try again next update)
Fixed some objects in the scene.
Improved server performance.

New Content:

New Movie showing: Attack Of The Monsters Gamera VS. Guiron.
Added new activity: Maze + Parkour room.
Added new quest see Karen at the ticket counter for the quest to complete the maze.
Added new hat "Crown". (get it from the maze quest from Karen)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link