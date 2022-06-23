Featured Streamer:
https://www.twitch.tv/thecoveprince
Art by:
@bunnyprinceart https://twitter.com/bunnyprinceart?s=11&t=P0d4h2o_uz9B9LGPzwc7gA
Update 1.2:
Fixed some bugs on the backend.
Tried to resolve a issue with disconnecting after a long time when idle. (not sure if it's fixed but if not I'll try again next update)
Fixed some objects in the scene.
Improved server performance.
New Content:
New Movie showing: Attack Of The Monsters Gamera VS. Guiron.
Added new activity: Maze + Parkour room.
Added new quest see Karen at the ticket counter for the quest to complete the maze.
Added new hat "Crown". (get it from the maze quest from Karen)
Changed files in this update