Beta 1.2: A Demonstration

Small update for you all this time! We’ve added a demo for the game to our steam page in preparation for our final launch to help grow the goblin fanbase. An overhauled smoother camera has been completed with new binding options and the regular work on bug fixes and minor gameplay tweaks.

We hope you enjoy and let your friends know they can try out the demo now if they wanted to check out the game but weren't too sure about purchasing yet!

Features:

Updated Camera controls

Added in the ability to change all key bindings in the options menu.

Added a demo build to steam for people to check out the game, tell your friends :)

Balancing:

Updated multiple tooltips in game.

Multiple story moments and their triggers revised.

Thermal view is no longer accessible through the campfire and only through the overlay menu.

New travelling merchant icons and UI update.

Bug Fixes: