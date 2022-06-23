Patch Notes for 6/22/2022

These patch notes are for the Windows version of DDLC Plus. Updates for Mac and console versions are on their way and will be available soon.
- Various special effects in Act 2 and Act 3 were adjusted to be more accurate to the original game
- Fixed an issue where Natsuki's portrait would unintentionally flicker for a frame during her first CG in Act 2
- Fixed an issue where in-game music loops and transitions were not handled correctly
- Added a confirmation button for changing display settings
- Fixed the vertical alignment of text in dialogue boxes for some languages
- Support added to player name input for Steamdeck and Big Picture Mode
Changed files in this update