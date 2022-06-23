Patch Notes for 6/22/2022

These patch notes are for the Windows version of DDLC Plus. Updates for Mac and console versions are on their way and will be available soon.

Various special effects in Act 2 and Act 3 were adjusted to be more accurate to the original game

Fixed an issue where Natsuki's portrait would unintentionally flicker for a frame during her first CG in Act 2

Fixed an issue where in-game music loops and transitions were not handled correctly

Added a confirmation button for changing display settings

Fixed the vertical alignment of text in dialogue boxes for some languages

Support added to player name input for Steamdeck and Big Picture Mode