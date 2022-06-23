 Skip to content

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! update for 23 June 2022

Patch Notes for 6/22/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8989824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These patch notes are for the Windows version of DDLC Plus. Updates for Mac and console versions are on their way and will be available soon.

  • Various special effects in Act 2 and Act 3 were adjusted to be more accurate to the original game
  • Fixed an issue where Natsuki's portrait would unintentionally flicker for a frame during her first CG in Act 2
  • Fixed an issue where in-game music loops and transitions were not handled correctly
  • Added a confirmation button for changing display settings
  • Fixed the vertical alignment of text in dialogue boxes for some languages
  • Support added to player name input for Steamdeck and Big Picture Mode
