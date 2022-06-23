New Dawn Update - Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today marks the third update for Generation Zero so far this year! This time around we’re focused on polishing the early game a bit more for our new players, as well as giving a new option for veteran players to experiment more with their character builds.

New Dawn - NPCs

With this update, we added some new NPCs to the beginning of the game. These revamped missions will introduce two new characters to the world of Östertörn. You’ll find Therese quite early in the first mission(s) to help guide you through your understanding of the systems of Generation Zero through given objectives.

Pontus will make a quick cameo in your journey through the Archipelago as well. He will be ready to help you through some of the first missions in the bunkers of Östertörn.

Skill Respec

Skill Respec has also arrived! Players can finally continue to iterate and experiment with their character builds. You will have to progress a bit in-game before you're able to use this new feature, as you’ll have to collect 5 Uranium to do so. These can be found around Östertörn through various activities, you can also earn 5 Uranium for every 5 player levels up to level 31, and you will earn 5 Uranium for each level after 31.

Indeed, you read that right. The level cap is coming off in Generation Zero, partially anyway. With the new maximum level reaching 10k for those that are running and gunning their way to prestige!

Farmlands Control Points

FNIX has been quite busy since the last update and has further encroached into the Farmlands region with new control points. 12 new control points are ready and waiting for you to raid them for all the loot needed to keep the resistance going! You’ll be able to hold up to 6 locations in this newly opened front. Here is a sneak peek at a couple of them so far:

Partial North Coast Revamp

There have been a few new iterations on the North Coast. The most affected areas are in Hagaboda, so hop on over to see all the new details and explore!

Tactical Equipment Pack

This paid DLC is bringing new tactics to the battlefield with scrapped together support equipment from past Resistance fights.

Autonomous Turret Sentry - This deployable mini-tower can give you cover fire while traversing an incursion.

Portable Cover - Assembled armor pieces from FNIX’s friends can now give you cover in a tight spot!

Remote Sticky Bombs - You’ll now be able to throw (and stick) multiple explosives to any incoming machine, perhaps even turning them into a makeshift weapon on the fly!

Dog Toy Lure - This trap is cute and cuddly, for a brief moment anyway, but will bring explosive hugs to its metallic friends after some time.

Molotov Cocktail- A classic weapon for any resistance! Throwing these will not only damage machines but will also burn fuel on the ground for added effect.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue with crossplay between Windows 10 users (Game Pass included) and Xbox users having different versions of the game. These versions now match, and cross-play should now function properly. This was previously causing some users to crash when switching between platforms on the same save file.

Animation, Art, & Audio

[Community reported] Fixed an issue while a player used ADS/Iron Sights with an Experimental Shotgun wearing the "ecto-scientist gloves-black" which resulted in a black screen.

Fixed an issue where reload input was ignored during ADS/Iron Sights.

Fixed an issue where player characters would go from crouching to standing to prone when trying to prone from a crouching state while using a controller.

Fixed an issue where no sound was played when completing assignments.

Fixed an issue with open/close sounds sometimes heard when moving after having interacted with a loot container.

Fixed an issue where the visual highlight around the Resistance Building Gate could be seen far into the ground.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where player character arms would contort while sprinting with the bow equipped if they have maxed out running speed.

Fixed an issue where the Resistance Banner also had a Security Fence Pylon inside it.

Fixed an issue where too many electrical "beam arcs" from shock ammo in multiplayer were being drawn.

Combat, Weapons & Equipment

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where guns were sometimes “un-reloadable” after loading a save game.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the Experimental Sledgehammer charge attack explosion appeared twice for other players.

Fixed an issue with Grenades where they would fall very slowly when you toss them against a wall.

Fixed an issue where a game Host wouldn’t take damage from explosions (cars, fuel tanks etc) but client does.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where reclaimed arrows would not disappear for other players.

Fixed an issue with the Resistance Bow where an attached scope can use thermal/night vision attachments.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where Field Radios could teleport players into the air when used for the first time.

Crashes & Performance

Fixed an issue where loading time was more than twice as long while fast traveling to Östervik compared to other areas.

Fixed a crash where the client could crash when the host died and respawned during a Base Assault.

Fixed an issue where the Host could crash when teleporting away from a Base Assault after being killed.

Fixed a crash in multiplayer Horde Mode that would occur at Gardberget control point.

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur after dying in combat during single-player.

Fixed a crash that could occur while a shooting FNIX Command Center during Base Assaults.

Fixed a crash that could occur during multiplayer for the guest client when they opened their map after fast traveling.

Fixed a crash that could occur when teleporting away from the Host of a multiplayer session during a fight.

Fixed a crash where a multiplayer host could crash after a guest client ran into arc tethers from experimental shock ammo.

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue on PS4 where the game could crash & corrupt saved game data upon reaching the main menu.

Fixed a crash during multiplayer where the Host could crash when opening the map.

Fixed a crash where a player could crash when idling in the main menu after leaving an MP game.

Machines

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where machines - Class D Tank - cluster mines did not trigger correctly and can't be shot.

Fixed an issue in single player where Runners were ignoring being attacked with melee weapons.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the Reaper Rival didn't die after its Thermobaric Explosion attack.

Fixed an issue where the bloom effect on the red lights from machines are blinding.

Fixed an issue where machines could spawn and get stuck between containers and un-lootable Tank corpses.

Fixed an issue where Hunters’ Sniper laser pointer aimed at the ground when targeting other machines.

Missions

Fixed an issue with Horde Mode where enemies would spawn inside a base perimeter.

Fixed an issue with Horde Mode where Hunters could become passive after killing a player.

Fixed an issue during Horde Mode where the Tank would ignore player attacks on select control points.

Fixed an issue during Base Assault where the FNIX Command Center did not spawn any enemies/artillery during the first wave after damaging it.

Fixed an issue where FNIX base turrets could see players through walls and try to shoot them during Base Assault.

Fixed an issue in Horde Mode during multiplayer where players could still see the Base Defense interaction prompts after the Resistance Base is destroyed.

Fixed an issue with Horde Mode where Hunters with only melee weapons could become passive after killing the player.

Fixed some issues where the VO of Calle would play too early during some parts of missions that included him.

Fixed an issue during Base Assault where mines inside FNIX bases could spawn inside the ground making them impossible to detonate by shooting them.

Fixed an issue with some roaming enemies close to Sjöglimten Control Point where they would disrupt a Base Defense mission if they were wandering by.

UI

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where 'Longest fight' and 'total time spent in combat' stats did not function correctly.

Fixed an issue where the UI showed the Resistance Flamethrower of the highest quality did less damage than lesser quality Flamethrowers.

Fixed an issue where Inventory Sorting could not sort alphabetically inside the PLUNDRA.

Fixed an issue with the Inventory Sorting where filtering "Ammo Type" was empty when there was no matching ammo to your weapon.

Fixed an issue with Inventory Sorting when filtering attachments by "type" or "equipped" items weren’t listed in alphabetical order.

Fixed an issue where FNIX Control points and Base Defense Missions were not found in "Locations"/"Missions" map filters.

Fixed an issue where "Label" filtering inside Map Filters had no icon.

Fixed an issue where the shortcut to "un-favorite" an item says "favorite" inside the Favorites map filter tab.

Fixed an issue where Resistance Home Bases were not showing on the player’s compass.

Fixed an issue with Base Assault in multiplayer where icons on the map do not update for players when FNIX bases level up.

Fixed an issue where Resistance control point base icons were not always displayed on the compass.

Fixed an issue where the region stats were not showing properly for regions with 0 threat XP.

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where Challenges would reset when creating a new character (this, unfortunately, does not restore lost progress).

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where the Flamethrower was being displayed as equipped after dropping it.

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where DLC items duplicated in the PLUNDRA for some players.

Fixed an issue where side mission icons would show as main mission icons on the map.

Fixed an issue where region stats would reset when hovering close to the player's icon on the map.

Fixed an issue where players could not interact with things while a “read more” tutorial was on-screen.

Fixed an issue with the slot memory for the Weapon Wheel where it would not remember where items were placed if they were previously depleted. They should now repopulate if the slot has not been replaced with something else.

World

Fixed an issue where fast traveling away then back to a player would cause the fast traveling player to loop/play an odd animation until re-equipping a weapon/items.

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where Måsskär Resistance Camp is still attacked by FNIX missiles after completing the FNIX DLC.

Fixed an issue where after creating a new character you will spawn in the safehouse where your previous character was saved and your previous character will end up in the starting area.

Fixed an issue with floating reeds in Arkelstorp.

Fixed an issue with reeds clipping into a bridge near Påskallaholm Safehouse.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between wooden crates at Stenmyraberget.

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where Bergrum Bjornen bunker gate was clipping through the fence on interaction.

Fixed an issue where the text "KABELSKÅP" was floating in the air above the street cabinet at the beginning of the game.

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue with the Soviet Hovercraft where collisions on doors were missing.

Fixed an issue where the player was able to teleport within the Östra Mark control point by walking into the truck.

Fixed an issue with Base Assault where Players could get stuck under the command center if proning below the FNIX control point when it is destroyed.

Fixed an issue with a floating medkit in the bathroom in the Björknäs hunter's cabin.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a respawning loop after falling into water.

Fixed an issue where two cars near Salthamn safehouse had see-through hoods.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer base building where dismantling a building at your base may not free all build tiles.

Fixed an issue with some floating foliage by the water at IGA Industrial Facility.

Fixed an issue with rocks clipping with a bridge at Breviken Camping in South Coast Region.

Known Issues