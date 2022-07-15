Hanaja's Body RELEASED! Get it TODAY! Fan suggested update too?!

Hanaja's Body is now out on Steam! Get those 10 shiny new achievements as you help Hanaja find out the identity of the mysterious Madame V, who is hell bent on revenge!

Experience the demon and her four NEW transformations, each with a kinky twist. Mix and match abilities and power up your favorite parts to tackle the myriad of combat and puzzle challenges. Changes in this game include stacking status effects, that intensify the more they are applied to Hanaja and the enemy! In addition to that, Hanaja now attacks TWICE per turn. This allows you to create powerful combinations of skills and abilities to annihilate her foes.

Fans Vote! Content Update - Thanks to some very generous folks over on the official developer Patreon page (lustfall), there will be a NEW dungeon, complete with a TF, new enemies, a boss and a CG added to the game in a future update. For about one more week, I will leave the floor open for people to suggest the types of TFs or levels they want to see added to the game. Then, on the 25th, I will be putting up a public poll on Patreon for everyone to vote (even if you're not a subscriber) on which one they want added to the game. The most popular idea WINS! Oh, and if we reach the next milestone before then, I will choose the TWO most popular to implement in the update.

Feel free to drop by the discord if you have questions! The game has been out for a few weeks on itch, so many people have asked and answered questions you might have during your time with Hanaja's Body.