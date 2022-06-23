Hotfix - Netcode Logging

We are aware of the online connection quality issues players have been experiencing since the 3.0 update. This is due to the major backend overhaul performed in preparation for console crossplay and it seems there are still kinks to work out!

Several micro-updates have been pushed between now and version 3.0.2 to mitigate some of these issues, but there are other issues we are trying to understand and find the source of.

The update pushed just now with these notes adds further mitigations and additional logging for Windows clients that allow us to better diagnose the netcode. These logs are stored locally; they are not uploaded anywhere. Players may volunteer to give us their logs in our Discord server ([discord.gg/tfh](discord.gg/tfh)) (instructions in #announcements), where we are gathering information about the ongoing situation.

The logging does add a little bit of load on the CPU, so for players on lower-powered machines who notice a drop in play quality beyond what is acceptable, you can try disabling the new logging by entering -nomemlog into the game's launch options from your Steam library (Right-click TFH > Properties > General). We will be disabling the logging after we are confident we have found the source of the issues.

Thank you all for pardoning our dust during construction. Fixing the newly-introduced stability issues has been our #1 priority since the launch of the update.