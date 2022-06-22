EARLY ACCESS BUILD 26

In this update the framework is laid for more functionality in the engine with regards to coming usage intended for coming Monsters, with one of them shown - animation-triggered events - for example allowing for dynamic and flexible approaches to special events when some Monsters die, while they have multiple different die-animations etc.
In this update the BomberBug has a 1/4 chance of playing out an animation when defeated that shows the Monster exploding in pieces flying apart and a toxic poison cloud pushed out in the near area. This will apply the Poisoned State (an Applied Effect) to any operators within 2.5m of the body. The poisoned state triggers a health-decrease every 30 ticks (every half second of Action phase time) at the rate of 3.5% of the Operators max health.
Two Quality of Life additions was added this build; first of when an Operator is Downed, hovering over one when an Operator is selected will show a special mouse cursor and allow for an immediate add of an Interact Order. This will also help indicating to new players that one can actually revive a downed Operator. The second addition is that all Order key short-cuts are now shown on each Order Tile in the UI. This should help speed up the game for most players without needing to read some manual to know what the keys are.
Full changelog
- Added support for Special Events on Monster deaths, as optionally triggered by animations
- Added AppliedEffect, UI icons and visual Effect for Poisoned state
- Added BomberBug 'explosion' death now applying the new Poisoned state to all Operators within 2.25m of it
- Added UI State and cursor icon for hovering a downed Operator and directly set Order from click
- Added ability so quick-select active Operator using numeric key
- Added visual indication of shortcut-letter for Operator Orders
- Added high-resolution col-mesh to new destructible bench
- Added additional Monster-spawner to Combination-Lock section on LVL03
- Adjusted torches fx to have some glowing embers drop onto the dungeon floor
- Adjusted visual indication of depleted ammo slots to be high-viz against both dark and light backgrounds
- Fixed issue with Wall-Levers needing the full motion-range, unlike the floor standing one
- Fixed issue on LVL03 with PotionHealing in Cell1 having activity point being out of range
- Fixed sound-location issue for secret door with button on LVL03
- Fixed a regression regarding rendering Monsters and Operators on Benchmark Level
Changed files in this update