EARLY ACCESS BUILD 26

In this update the framework is laid for more functionality in the engine with regards to coming usage intended for coming Monsters, with one of them shown - animation-triggered events - for example allowing for dynamic and flexible approaches to special events when some Monsters die, while they have multiple different die-animations etc.

In this update the BomberBug has a 1/4 chance of playing out an animation when defeated that shows the Monster exploding in pieces flying apart and a toxic poison cloud pushed out in the near area. This will apply the Poisoned State (an Applied Effect) to any operators within 2.5m of the body. The poisoned state triggers a health-decrease every 30 ticks (every half second of Action phase time) at the rate of 3.5% of the Operators max health.

Two Quality of Life additions was added this build; first of when an Operator is Downed, hovering over one when an Operator is selected will show a special mouse cursor and allow for an immediate add of an Interact Order. This will also help indicating to new players that one can actually revive a downed Operator. The second addition is that all Order key short-cuts are now shown on each Order Tile in the UI. This should help speed up the game for most players without needing to read some manual to know what the keys are.

Full changelog