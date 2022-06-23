THE BIKINI EVENT IS BACK!!

It’s time to reconnect with our bikini cravings this week, as the girls put their best cheeks forward and slip into their skimpy swimsuits once again for our viewing pleasure. Get cracking on those polaroids to gain access to their sizzling BTS shenanigans during their bikini photoshoots and to unlock their juiciest bikini costumes in their galleries.

Event Details

4 new story threads for Haruka, Paulina, Yulia and Raveena, each giving a +1 income bonus for that FA

For the first time Bikini outfits for all the girls, each giving a +15% income boost for that FA

A brand-new unlockable sex scene with Francesca, Nadia and Leoni (in Leonis profile)

Collect Polaroid Film from lost luggages around the world or get them in the shop

Event lasts until June 29th 7AM UTC

Version Additions