 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sexy Airlines update for 23 June 2022

THE BIKINI EVENT IS BACK!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8989657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It’s time to reconnect with our bikini cravings this week, as the girls put their best cheeks forward and slip into their skimpy swimsuits once again for our viewing pleasure. Get cracking on those polaroids to gain access to their sizzling BTS shenanigans during their bikini photoshoots and to unlock their juiciest bikini costumes in their galleries.

Event Details

  • 4 new story threads for Haruka, Paulina, Yulia and Raveena, each giving a +1 income bonus for that FA
  • For the first time Bikini outfits for all the girls, each giving a +15% income boost for that FA
  • A brand-new unlockable sex scene with Francesca, Nadia and Leoni (in Leonis profile)
  • Collect Polaroid Film from lost luggages around the world or get them in the shop
  • Event lasts until June 29th 7AM UTC

Version Additions

  • Event leaderboard timer is now synced with Event duration
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link