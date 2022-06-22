Update 0.8.1

I noticed a few bugs since the game was released, so I took the time to address most of them.
- Using the gamepad now disables the mouse cursor, to avoid interactions with the UI
- Security doors were making the player "jump" when walking through them too fast
- Some sounds would not play correctly
- Enemies would sometimes not die correctly in very specific circumstances
- Various changes on the in-game text
I'll also take this opportunity to announce the upcoming release of a free demo, for those who would like to try the game before committing to a purchase. The release for the demo is planned for July 1st.
And as always, thank you for your support!
- David
Changed files in this update