Update 0.8.1

I noticed a few bugs since the game was released, so I took the time to address most of them.

Using the gamepad now disables the mouse cursor, to avoid interactions with the UI

Security doors were making the player "jump" when walking through them too fast

Some sounds would not play correctly

Enemies would sometimes not die correctly in very specific circumstances

Various changes on the in-game text

I'll also take this opportunity to announce the upcoming release of a free demo, for those who would like to try the game before committing to a purchase. The release for the demo is planned for July 1st.

And as always, thank you for your support!