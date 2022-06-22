Added two more games

Share · View all patches · Build 8989631 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 00:09:21 UTC by Wendy

I added 2 new games as a bonus, update your game on the Steam Client.

Games have been added in a separate collection games section.

What games have been added?

- Thursday the 12 th



"TRUTH LOOP" is a short game with a scary story and bizarre moments...

It has a "LOOP" style of gameplay, you keep repeating an action while the game and the story progress.

- TRUTH LOOP



"Thursday the 12 th" is a clear reference and inspiration from the movie "Friday the 13th", the golden age of VHS tapes.

A short game with some tense moments and being inspired by the cult horror of the 80s.

Hope you like it, Thank you all.

att Rafael Braza - 616 GAMES STUDIO.