Added two more games

I added 2 new games as a bonus, update your game on the Steam Client.
Games have been added in a separate collection games section.
What games have been added?
- Thursday the 12 th
"TRUTH LOOP" is a short game with a scary story and bizarre moments...
It has a "LOOP" style of gameplay, you keep repeating an action while the game and the story progress.
- TRUTH LOOP
"Thursday the 12 th" is a clear reference and inspiration from the movie "Friday the 13th", the golden age of VHS tapes.
A short game with some tense moments and being inspired by the cult horror of the 80s.
Hope you like it, Thank you all.
att Rafael Braza - 616 GAMES STUDIO.
Changed files in this update