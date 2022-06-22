First Game Update - Bug Fixes!

Version 0.69.2 Release Notes

Hi everyone -

First off, I’m so grateful and excited to welcome so many new players to Summoners Fate. I’m overjoyed by the positive reviews you’ve written already, and I hope to do my best to win over the couple negative ones by addressing your concerns as quickly as possible. Your feedback is invaluable in supporting us take the game to the next level, so please keep this up. Truly, thank you!

I also appreciate your bug reports and giving me the chance to fix these for you. I’ve personally read everyone’s feedback, and I’m planning another game update for Monday with some new content and QoL fixes you’ve recommended. For today, I wanted to address the most urgent issues.

Here’s the changes:

Fixed bug where the game threw exception during battles where the player or AI used knockback abilities (most commonly occurred with Battle Mage or when using Gust of Wind). This was a tricky bug to solve, but was responsible for the majority of the reported issues so far. Effectively, what happened was the AI was measuring the trajectory of the knockback differently than player (the player space has awareness of the entire world grid, while the AI only knows about the current battlefield) and that little bit of difference made the math round differently, and so the AI would think it’s characters had been pushed to a different space than the player. We call this a "desync error" because each player sees a different game state.

where the game threw exception during battles where the player or AI used knockback abilities (most commonly occurred with Battle Mage or when using Gust of Wind). This was a tricky bug to solve, but was responsible for the majority of the reported issues so far. Effectively, what happened was the AI was measuring the trajectory of the knockback differently than player (the player space has awareness of the entire world grid, while the AI only knows about the current battlefield) and that little bit of difference made the math round differently, and so the AI would think it’s characters had been pushed to a different space than the player. We call this a "desync error" because each player sees a different game state. Fixed bug where the AI would throw an exception for attempting to simulate summoning creatures after the player had died during its turn (another "desync error").

where the AI would throw an exception for attempting to simulate summoning creatures after the player had died during its turn (another "desync error"). Fixed bug that threw exception "Error: Target id cannot be 0" when either opening the map or moving your character while entering or exiting a shop.

Our next most pressing issue is to resolve the "Game Won’t Run on M1 Macs" - and we have a dedicated support thread for it with progress updates and workaround solutions here.

Much appreciated,

~Ross