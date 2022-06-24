 Skip to content

Draco Knight update for 24 June 2022

Draco Knight Multilingual Support

24 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After much development and thanks to the translators who were involved with the project, I can happily announce that Draco Knight now has multilingual support.

Currently, Draco Knight now supports the following languages:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Chinese
  • Italian

Note that we are planning to add more languages in the future so do let us know if you think there's a particular demand.

Animation and visual improvements were also performed, both the knights and enemies will now have smoother animations and we hope you enjoy the enhancements.

Other than that there were a few minor balancing changes to do with enemy behavior and the knight himself.

