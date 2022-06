Share · View all patches · Build 8989546 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 23:26:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta [2.05.v]

[You can access this build from the releasebeta Branch on Steam]

ADDED

⦁ The Story Campaign stage select screen now features little background images just like (most) Arena stages, courtesy of DarkSignal.

FIXED

⦁ Water ripples were looping rather than playing once. They also weren't despawning, which hogged memory.

⦁ Throwing rocks were able to disarm like the Madarang.

TWEAK

⦁ Disabled burning SFX on the fire DoT.