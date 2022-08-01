We’re extremely excited to announce that Retreat to Enen is LIVE on Steam! You can get it for 20% off now through August 8th!

We just wanted to say thank you all for the incredible support we have received from the community. Game development can be a painstaking, difficult process, but it's made so much easier when people are as excited and encouraging as our community. We are so excited to share Retreat To Enen with you all. We could not have landed here without you.

Be sure to let us know what you think. Please consider leaving us a review here on Steam. We love to hear yalls feedback and it really helps us out. If you need to tell us about a bug you’ve found, or just to give some feedback, you can do that in our Discord! You can also follow us on Twitter and TikTok for more Enen news.