Update 2.1

Hello!
Today's update fixes some nasty bugs you guys reported in the forums (invisible campaign boss and skills showing wrong level up stats), adds the achievements for the new expedition environments and sports a shinier battle win popup.
Next update will focus on balancing, coming soon.
As always keep that feedback coming!
Cheers and have fun!
v2.1 Changes
- Show support character buttons at campaign start
- Merged and revamped battle and expedition win popups
- Added achievements "Lords of Grizland" and "Lords of Ushana"
- Fix campaign final boss not being rendered
- Fix skills showing incorrect stats after leveling up
- Fix (regression) camping skill items hard to select in trainer popup
- Fix "Lords of..." achievements being given after just one expedition
- Unity update v2022.1.5
Changed files in this update