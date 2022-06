This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

Made it so Mimics will not spawn on Boss floors

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where carvings could be incorrectly removed from the deck and would show up again.

Fixed the bashing shield - which often did 0 damage

Fixed a glitch where you could not level up after loading a game

Fixed a glitch where the energy carving could be incorrectly banished