Update 1.1.0 is here!

Been adding lots of new stuff to the game after getting some feedback from other players and just some other things I wanted to add but didn't get time to before releasing the game.

Enjoy the new update!

Fixed trapdoor leading to infinite abyss in West Dungeon

Basic enemy damage animations have been altered. Enemies now step backwards and have less "stunned" time

Giant spike ball will only do damage if it is rolling

The "Trickster"'s voice lines have been fixed after killing or not killing him

Fixed subtitles clearing too early

Fading on default HUD health and stamina bars are now an exponential function instead of a linear function

Fixed bug where Claborn was able to get out of his cell

Perk menu now disables items you have already unlocked

Fixed navigation issue in Perk menu for keyboard and controllers

New voice actor for NPC that talks about poison

New voice actor for NPC that talks about lava and stairs

Slightly increased enemy opacity

"Keys" in settings has been renamed to "Key Bindings"

Page Up and Page Down have been added to list of bindable keys

Spike trap will produce an echo effect before launching spikes

Echoes have a slighter harder edge to their texture

Rocks produce less and smaller echoes

A few rooms in Level 1 have been made smaller

The first gate in Level 2 has been moved up to prevent players from getting lost

Toggle Sprint option has been added in Settings -> Controls

Added HUD message that displays when the player is entering the next area

Running and walking echo distance has been slight decreased

Click noise echo fades a lot quicker

A new exit appears in Level 5 to gain access to 5 new levels!

Added a new NPC by the main gate!