Update 1.1.0 is here!

Been adding lots of new stuff to the game after getting some feedback from other players and just some other things I wanted to add but didn't get time to before releasing the game.
Enjoy the new update!
Version 1.1.0
-
Fixed trapdoor leading to infinite abyss in West Dungeon
-
Basic enemy damage animations have been altered. Enemies now step backwards and have less "stunned" time
-
Giant spike ball will only do damage if it is rolling
-
The "Trickster"'s voice lines have been fixed after killing or not killing him
-
Fixed subtitles clearing too early
-
Fading on default HUD health and stamina bars are now an exponential function instead of a linear function
-
Fixed bug where Claborn was able to get out of his cell
-
Perk menu now disables items you have already unlocked
-
Fixed navigation issue in Perk menu for keyboard and controllers
-
New voice actor for NPC that talks about poison
-
New voice actor for NPC that talks about lava and stairs
-
Slightly increased enemy opacity
-
"Keys" in settings has been renamed to "Key Bindings"
-
Page Up and Page Down have been added to list of bindable keys
-
Spike trap will produce an echo effect before launching spikes
-
Echoes have a slighter harder edge to their texture
-
Rocks produce less and smaller echoes
-
A few rooms in Level 1 have been made smaller
-
The first gate in Level 2 has been moved up to prevent players from getting lost
-
Toggle Sprint option has been added in Settings -> Controls
-
Added HUD message that displays when the player is entering the next area
-
Running and walking echo distance has been slight decreased
-
Click noise echo fades a lot quicker
-
A new exit appears in Level 5 to gain access to 5 new levels!
-
Added a new NPC by the main gate!
-
Piles of Bones have been added throughout the levels
Changed files in this update