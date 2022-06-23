 Skip to content

EchoBlade update for 23 June 2022

Update 1.1.0 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Been adding lots of new stuff to the game after getting some feedback from other players and just some other things I wanted to add but didn't get time to before releasing the game.

Enjoy the new update!

Version 1.1.0

  • Fixed trapdoor leading to infinite abyss in West Dungeon

  • Basic enemy damage animations have been altered. Enemies now step backwards and have less "stunned" time

  • Giant spike ball will only do damage if it is rolling

  • The "Trickster"'s voice lines have been fixed after killing or not killing him

  • Fixed subtitles clearing too early

  • Fading on default HUD health and stamina bars are now an exponential function instead of a linear function

  • Fixed bug where Claborn was able to get out of his cell

  • Perk menu now disables items you have already unlocked

  • Fixed navigation issue in Perk menu for keyboard and controllers

  • New voice actor for NPC that talks about poison

  • New voice actor for NPC that talks about lava and stairs

  • Slightly increased enemy opacity

  • "Keys" in settings has been renamed to "Key Bindings"

  • Page Up and Page Down have been added to list of bindable keys

  • Spike trap will produce an echo effect before launching spikes

  • Echoes have a slighter harder edge to their texture

  • Rocks produce less and smaller echoes

  • A few rooms in Level 1 have been made smaller

  • The first gate in Level 2 has been moved up to prevent players from getting lost

  • Toggle Sprint option has been added in Settings -> Controls

  • Added HUD message that displays when the player is entering the next area

  • Running and walking echo distance has been slight decreased

  • Click noise echo fades a lot quicker

  • A new exit appears in Level 5 to gain access to 5 new levels!

  • Added a new NPC by the main gate!

  • Piles of Bones have been added throughout the levels

