 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puppet Play update for 23 June 2022

Animation Tools Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8989379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Animation Tools


Finally added a clapperboard to each studio!


New fishing rod! Attach items or imported images it hook for some high quality effects!

Character Frames

  • Character frames are a new way of creating custom puppets. Either attach imported images or existing items to the animatable frames.
  • With this update I want to test these new frames to see if that's an addition that should be further expanded. Please let me know what you think of it! :)

Here are some more examples:


There are frames with and without bodies. Frames can be hidden in the final video by disabling rendering frames.


You can import any image into Puppet Play. Make your own cartoon characters or use real life images and turn them back to life!


Each puppet is made of multiple single images!

New Puppets


A flock of cute & angry mobs have joined the studio!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link