It has been quite a while since the last update has launched, but today that changes! A lot of things have happened around the world that forced millions of people to make adjustments to their plans, including our team. The process of working on updates - multiplayer included - was therefore indefinitely suspended.

INTRODUCING FORCE OF NATURE 2 - CO-OP

We have now been able to pull ourselves together and are finally able to provide the highly awaited updates we have promised we would deliver. I am very glad that the network mode in Force of Nature 2 is cooperative as of today, because this will allow people to connect from all over the world, communicate and play together to achieve common goals. Find each other and unite! Ultimately, cooperative games bring us closer and make the world a friendlier place.

Update/patch notes:

Added a cooperative multiplayer mode. Similar to the first game (Force of Nature), the way you start an online session is by inviting friends through Steam. The game supports up to 4 players. You can either create new worlds to play on with your friends or play on existing ones.

Added 2 new playable characters. You can now choose one of 4 heroes.

The previous two heroes have been given a graphic overhaul.

While working on multiplayer, we also worked on creating new content:

Added iron and copper mines. They can be placed in the Canyon and are used to mine metals.

Unique storage for the following resources: stones, logs, and sticks. These storages can only house one specific resource; they are quite simple to create and visually display the current amount stockpiled.

Stone gargoyle. Acts as a second level of the scarecrow.

New wooden and stone floors. You now have 4 wooden and stone floors to choose from to add variety to your home.

A set of hedge decorations - hedges, arches, fences, and animal figures. You know what they say, “the grass is always greener on the other side” but not this time! Now, you can make your own place as green and aesthetically pleasing as you want.

BBQ, Clock, and Fountain.

Added sunflowers as well as pink, yellow, and cyan roses for the decorative seedbeds.

I hope you will enjoy this new content along with your friends

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1316230/Force_of_Nature_2_Ghost_Keeper/