 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 22 June 2022

UPDATE #19 - CLEANING DAY

Share · View all patches · Build 8989135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been polishing the game with small details that were still missing, or things that I didn't like.

Taking advantage of the review, I've given a facelift to how the game looks in different resolutions, improving the look of the game for screens with 1366 x 768 resolution.

Now the screen resolution panel is clearer.

This is what the new v1.21 brings:

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved the appearance of different screen resolutions.
  • A new game code ensures that the same alert is not repeated as the previous one (at least without a turn in between).
  • Sometimes the turnaround times for fixing alerts were so high that the same alert could remain active for a long time. Now the maximum number of turns to fix an alert will be 3.
  • The alert type sign is now correctly displayed as soon as you enter the alert screen.
  • Improved casualty panels in war outcome to avoid scrollbars with long text.
  • Relocated the background of the Build Other Stuff screen that was out of place.

BUGS FIXED

  • Fixed a bug that allowed smugglers to enter your Spice room even if you didn't have any built.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Dilemma of paying materials to get information about a citizen from appearing in the game.
  • Fixed a bug where saved messages could appear when mousing over some icons in the game panel.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link