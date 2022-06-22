UPDATE #19 - CLEANING DAY

Share · View all patches · Build 8989135 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 21:52:12 UTC by Wendy

I've been polishing the game with small details that were still missing, or things that I didn't like.

Taking advantage of the review, I've given a facelift to how the game looks in different resolutions, improving the look of the game for screens with 1366 x 768 resolution.

Now the screen resolution panel is clearer.

This is what the new v1.21 brings:

IMPROVEMENTS

Improved the appearance of different screen resolutions.

A new game code ensures that the same alert is not repeated as the previous one (at least without a turn in between).

Sometimes the turnaround times for fixing alerts were so high that the same alert could remain active for a long time. Now the maximum number of turns to fix an alert will be 3.

The alert type sign is now correctly displayed as soon as you enter the alert screen.

Improved casualty panels in war outcome to avoid scrollbars with long text.

Relocated the background of the Build Other Stuff screen that was out of place.

BUGS FIXED