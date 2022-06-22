UPDATE #19 - CLEANING DAY

I've been polishing the game with small details that were still missing, or things that I didn't like.
Taking advantage of the review, I've given a facelift to how the game looks in different resolutions, improving the look of the game for screens with 1366 x 768 resolution.
Now the screen resolution panel is clearer.
This is what the new v1.21 brings:
IMPROVEMENTS
- Improved the appearance of different screen resolutions.
- A new game code ensures that the same alert is not repeated as the previous one (at least without a turn in between).
- Sometimes the turnaround times for fixing alerts were so high that the same alert could remain active for a long time. Now the maximum number of turns to fix an alert will be 3.
- The alert type sign is now correctly displayed as soon as you enter the alert screen.
- Improved casualty panels in war outcome to avoid scrollbars with long text.
- Relocated the background of the Build Other Stuff screen that was out of place.
BUGS FIXED
- Fixed a bug that allowed smugglers to enter your Spice room even if you didn't have any built.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Dilemma of paying materials to get information about a citizen from appearing in the game.
- Fixed a bug where saved messages could appear when mousing over some icons in the game panel.
Changed files in this update