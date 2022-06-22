Patch 1.1.2 - Resonance

Long time, no see, Commander!

Today's patch has added a new upgrade to the Command Post that gives the Pioneer +1 percentage damage (damages target by 1% of its maximum life), making them a bit more viable against Tanks and Attila Walkers. The upgrade also gives them a fancier-looking laser!



Bug fixes:

Fixed: DisableAbility trigger action had a duplicate that wasn't loaded with save games. This caused locked technologies to become unlocked after loading a saved game.

Fixed: map pathing undo strokes were not stored because of typo.

That's all for now. I know that the game's been neglected lately, but I hope I can keep updating it while working on Delilah, my next game. Thank you all for your patience!

Borington