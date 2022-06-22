 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BlackChain update for 22 June 2022

Patch 1.1.2 - Resonance

Share · View all patches · Build 8989083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Long time, no see, Commander!

Today's patch has added a new upgrade to the Command Post that gives the Pioneer +1 percentage damage (damages target by 1% of its maximum life), making them a bit more viable against Tanks and Attila Walkers. The upgrade also gives them a fancier-looking laser!

Bug fixes:
Fixed: DisableAbility trigger action had a duplicate that wasn't loaded with save games. This caused locked technologies to become unlocked after loading a saved game.
Fixed: map pathing undo strokes were not stored because of typo.

That's all for now. I know that the game's been neglected lately, but I hope I can keep updating it while working on Delilah, my next game. Thank you all for your patience!

Borington

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link