Update v 12.0

Hello everybody. I'm still here, still creating indie games and even the war can't stop me :)

I planned to work this month only on VROID but the support of patrons motivated me to take on NKNK and as a result I have a cool update for you

No King No Kingdom Version 12.0

Aggro AI system was fully reworked and optimized



Old system that worked on the triggers that I wrote back in 2017, Approximately it withstood 100 units on the map. And now 300 units with Hight graphics settings still give a smooth picture

100 spearman +1 Dragonn VS 200 orcs

Old system 2-5 fps



New system 30+ fps



Many Golems and other bosses also will not load the system



More towers can be built as well



Military Stances



Now you can better control the behavior of your troops with Stances:

Don't attack - troops will not attack without orders (convenient if you want your riding dragon not to go into battle)

Stand ground - troops will stand and will not attack until the enemy enters the attack range

Defend - troops will start attacking when the enemy is a few steps away

Combat - default mode, troops will attack the enemy who is in the middle distance

Aggressive - troops will attack the enemy even if the target is far away

Other Improvements:

Priority King's orders: king orders have higher priority than AI auto aggro now, so units will escape combat after your order

Unit attack range now is shown



Tower damage is now shown

Pickaxe artifact will appear on the game start (require King of Angels DLC)



I decided to do this because this artifact allows you to manually extract resources, which is very useful in the early stages of the game and not very useful in the later stages when it is mostly found

Increased ophanim attack range

Music mood now changes more accurately

Fixed bug combat stuck in Frozen eye location

Fixed bug: After killing King of Orc or Gilgamesh, a crown is not dropped which breaks the campaign progression

Healing well is optimized

Video of progress with the Altar of War:



I would not be able to release this update without the support of my patrons:

-Hunterthewolf

-Rouge

-Shoichiro Kato

Thank you guys!

Want to help me do more updates? Support me on Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/fullmetaldeveloper