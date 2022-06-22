Patch 0.0.5c - Map Expansion!

- More work on Garden City Map Expansion area (still not finished; more spawns and stuff to come.)
- Player Hosted Dedicated Servers (please join the Discord for more info on those!)
-
Freelook
-
Shoulder swapping (camera over left shoulder instead of right on the fly)
-
Smaller jump when out of stamina (half height)
-
Reverse rotate build parts when placing
-
Micro rotation of build parts
-
Rotate window barricades on walls
-
Added 3 more accessory slots (4 total)
-
Color matched armbands (left and right, they use 1 accessory slot each)
-
Color matched face bandanas
-
Color matched head bandanas
-
New crafting station (Sewing Station, for crafting cloth items like armbands and bandanas)
-
More food and drink options
-
New collectibles
-
More build parts
-
New helmets
-
New masks
-
New melee weapons
-
Ammo will now fire out of guns in the correct load order (example: if you load 1 AP, 1 normal, 1 AP, 1 normal, etc... it will fire AP, normal, AP, normal, etc...)
-
Fixed a bug that was causing the character's ears to be the camera instead of, ya' know, the character's ears
-
Changes to load in for larger saves (attempt at fixing inventory blanking bug)
NOTE - If you are missing keybinds for things like Freelook, Reverse Rotate, Micro Rotate, etc... you need to delete your config folder, which is located: C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\DeadPoly\Saved
Changed files in this update