 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeadPoly update for 22 June 2022

Patch 0.0.5c - Map Expansion!

Share · View all patches · Build 8989038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Freelook

  • Shoulder swapping (camera over left shoulder instead of right on the fly)

  • Smaller jump when out of stamina (half height)

  • Reverse rotate build parts when placing

  • Micro rotation of build parts

  • Rotate window barricades on walls

  • Added 3 more accessory slots (4 total)

  • Color matched armbands (left and right, they use 1 accessory slot each)

  • Color matched face bandanas

  • Color matched head bandanas

  • New crafting station (Sewing Station, for crafting cloth items like armbands and bandanas)

  • More food and drink options

  • New collectibles

  • More build parts

  • New helmets

  • New masks

  • New melee weapons

  • Ammo will now fire out of guns in the correct load order (example: if you load 1 AP, 1 normal, 1 AP, 1 normal, etc... it will fire AP, normal, AP, normal, etc...)

  • Fixed a bug that was causing the character's ears to be the camera instead of, ya' know, the character's ears

  • Changes to load in for larger saves (attempt at fixing inventory blanking bug)

NOTE - If you are missing keybinds for things like Freelook, Reverse Rotate, Micro Rotate, etc... you need to delete your config folder, which is located: C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\DeadPoly\Saved

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link