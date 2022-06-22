Patch 0.0.5c - Map Expansion!

Freelook

Shoulder swapping (camera over left shoulder instead of right on the fly)

Smaller jump when out of stamina (half height)

Reverse rotate build parts when placing

Micro rotation of build parts

Rotate window barricades on walls

Added 3 more accessory slots (4 total)

Color matched armbands (left and right, they use 1 accessory slot each)

Color matched face bandanas

Color matched head bandanas

New crafting station (Sewing Station, for crafting cloth items like armbands and bandanas)

More food and drink options

New collectibles

More build parts

New helmets

New masks

New melee weapons

Ammo will now fire out of guns in the correct load order (example: if you load 1 AP, 1 normal, 1 AP, 1 normal, etc... it will fire AP, normal, AP, normal, etc...)

Fixed a bug that was causing the character's ears to be the camera instead of, ya' know, the character's ears