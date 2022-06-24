 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eco update for 24 June 2022

Update 9.5.3 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8988953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Eco Citizens,
today we release Update 9.5.3 addressing the following issues reported by players:

Fixed: Contract escrow could end up not having the expected amount of currency to pay out contracts due to work parties having refunded their payments.
Fixed: Tooltips didn't show the information line under the item name on where it can be crafted anymore.
Fixed: The jump tutorial did not progress in worlds where the meteor was disabled.
Fixed: Tooltips could show an exception instead of the expected information after being moved through categories in the store.
Fixed: It was not possible to remove the content of a filter in civics once any entry was chosen due to the submit button disappearing when all items were unselected.
Fixed: Scrolling in a list menu could lead to a different item than the actually selected one being chosen.
Fixed: Glass was displaying 'milky' at night.
Fixed: Trying to place a starter camp in an area where that is not possible could lead to empty deeds being created that got linked in chat.
Fixed: Clicking the highlighted term "Currency Created" in the description of a law would crash the client.
Fixed: The law trigger for completed work parties would trigger for every slot of the work party, no matter if that slot was actually filled by a player.
Fixed: The ui for displaying server details in the server list didn't display correctly in all cases.
Fixed: On some maps, specific areas could lead to the client crashing when entering.
Fixed: Entering invalid values as custom stat for wages at registrar titles could lead to the server crashing and not booting anymore.
Fixed: Hidden chat would become visible again when opening the construction menu.
Fixed: Changing the resolution caused some border lines in the "Set Play Times UI" to disappear.

Changed: Unowned objects are no longer automatically linked as storage.

Added: User Marked Up names are now moddable.
Added: The law trigger for completed work parties does now offer the amount of work added to the work party in calories.

Changed files in this update

Eco Win x86 Content Depot 382311
  • Loading history…
Eco Win x64 Content Depot 382312
  • Loading history…
Eco Mac Content Depot 382313
  • Loading history…
Eco Linux Content Depot 382314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link