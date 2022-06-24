Update 9.5.3 released!

Hey Eco Citizens,

today we release Update 9.5.3 addressing the following issues reported by players:

Fixed: Contract escrow could end up not having the expected amount of currency to pay out contracts due to work parties having refunded their payments.

Fixed: Tooltips didn't show the information line under the item name on where it can be crafted anymore.

Fixed: The jump tutorial did not progress in worlds where the meteor was disabled.

Fixed: Tooltips could show an exception instead of the expected information after being moved through categories in the store.

Fixed: It was not possible to remove the content of a filter in civics once any entry was chosen due to the submit button disappearing when all items were unselected.

Fixed: Scrolling in a list menu could lead to a different item than the actually selected one being chosen.

Fixed: Glass was displaying 'milky' at night.

Fixed: Trying to place a starter camp in an area where that is not possible could lead to empty deeds being created that got linked in chat.

Fixed: Clicking the highlighted term "Currency Created" in the description of a law would crash the client.

Fixed: The law trigger for completed work parties would trigger for every slot of the work party, no matter if that slot was actually filled by a player.

Fixed: The ui for displaying server details in the server list didn't display correctly in all cases.

Fixed: On some maps, specific areas could lead to the client crashing when entering.

Fixed: Entering invalid values as custom stat for wages at registrar titles could lead to the server crashing and not booting anymore.

Fixed: Hidden chat would become visible again when opening the construction menu.

Fixed: Changing the resolution caused some border lines in the "Set Play Times UI" to disappear.

Changed: Unowned objects are no longer automatically linked as storage.

Added: User Marked Up names are now moddable.

Added: The law trigger for completed work parties does now offer the amount of work added to the work party in calories.