Update v0.002 - Now in beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We took some notes from the launch party at Soria Moria, and made a couple of improvements to several key aspects.

Players can now move freely within their "READY BOX" - making it easier to learn the controls pre-match.

Reduced 'Special Crate' hp. They can now be destroyed with only 1 shot.

Bullets are now 75% slower inside SLUDGE (up from 90%).

HUD elements now react to HUD being pushed by player.

Ready Countdown now starts from 5 sec.

Ammo/Shield Prompts now blink to make them more visible.

To enter the beta-build, right click Cosmo Clash in your library and click 'properties'. From here, select Betas and select 'beta' from the dropdown menu.