Update v0.002 - Now in beta

We took some notes from the launch party at Soria Moria, and made a couple of improvements to several key aspects.
- Players can now move freely within their "READY BOX" - making it easier to learn the controls pre-match.
- Reduced 'Special Crate' hp. They can now be destroyed with only 1 shot.
- Bullets are now 75% slower inside SLUDGE (up from 90%).
- HUD elements now react to HUD being pushed by player.
- Ready Countdown now starts from 5 sec.
- Ammo/Shield Prompts now blink to make them more visible.
To enter the beta-build, right click Cosmo Clash in your library and click 'properties'. From here, select Betas and select 'beta' from the dropdown menu.
Changed depots in beta branch