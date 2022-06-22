 Skip to content

Cosmo Clash update for 22 June 2022

Update v0.002 - Now in beta

Update v0.002 - Now in beta

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We took some notes from the launch party at Soria Moria, and made a couple of improvements to several key aspects.

  • Players can now move freely within their "READY BOX" - making it easier to learn the controls pre-match.
  • Reduced 'Special Crate' hp. They can now be destroyed with only 1 shot.
  • Bullets are now 75% slower inside SLUDGE (up from 90%).
  • HUD elements now react to HUD being pushed by player.
  • Ready Countdown now starts from 5 sec.
  • Ammo/Shield Prompts now blink to make them more visible.

To enter the beta-build, right click Cosmo Clash in your library and click 'properties'. From here, select Betas and select 'beta' from the dropdown menu.

