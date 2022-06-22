 Skip to content

Ardor update for 22 June 2022

Minor Update Notes for June 22nd

Share · View all patches · Build 8988803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed Follow Up so that it no longer inflicts knockback. This will prevent instances of players being unexpectedly killed by enemies being knocked back at turn start.

-Fixed some code related to those deaths that could potentially cause a crash. This will hopefully fix crashes some players have experienced in relation to this issue.

-Changed Drynurse spawn to prevent infinite farming. If the new duplicate is also a Drynurse, duplicate will drop no rewards. This is just a temporary solution for now.

