Minor Update Notes for June 22nd

-Changed Follow Up so that it no longer inflicts knockback. This will prevent instances of players being unexpectedly killed by enemies being knocked back at turn start.

-Fixed some code related to those deaths that could potentially cause a crash. This will hopefully fix crashes some players have experienced in relation to this issue.

-Changed Drynurse spawn to prevent infinite farming. If the new duplicate is also a Drynurse, duplicate will drop no rewards. This is just a temporary solution for now.