Unlock the Feelings update for 22 June 2022

Thanks for playing! Say Hello to the Little Inner Monsters!

22 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We updated the internal menu and banners in Unlock the Feelings to inform you that the card game Little Inner Monsters is now released!

The monsters you love in Unlock the Feelings are all in the new card game!
You will know them even further. You can play a match against the computer or a friend.

Take advantage of the release discount!
Go to the game page from the Unlock the Feelings main menu or click directly below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1813190/Little_Inner_Monsters__Card_Game/?utm_source=unlk_page&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=lmns_post

