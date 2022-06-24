 Skip to content

Project Xandata update for 24 June 2022

PXD NIGHTS: 🎯 TARGET LOCKED 🎯

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🎯 FranticPatatas
🎯 NicDroid
🎯 ShockRizal

We continue our bounty hunt tonight for PXD Nights... but with a twist! 👀

The Alliance issued BOUNTY REWARDS (300 X-DIAMONDS) for those who can catch them in the game and kill them! 🤑

👉 Here's what you have to do:
  • Join PXD Nights on June 24 from 8PM-10PM GMT+8 (1PM-3PM BST)
  • If you get a match against FranticPatatas, ShockRizal or NicDroid, make sure to take a proof (video/screenshot) of you killing them!
  • The clip or screenshot must show your name eliminating one of the players on the MOST WANTED list. ❌
  • Post your clip or screenshot on either Twitter, TikTok, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #PXDMostWanted #PXDNights #ProjectXandata
  • Submission of entries is until June 26, 11:59PM (GMT+8) ‼️
  • At the end of the event, 5 lucky Xandats will win 300 X-Diamonds each. 💰💰💰
  • Winners will be announced on June 27.

See you in-game, Xandats! 🔫

Join the PXD [url=https://discord.com/invite/EFdwvnyVvA]Discord[/url] server

