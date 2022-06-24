PXD NIGHTS: 🎯 TARGET LOCKED 🎯

Share · View all patches · Build 8988697 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 08:39:07 UTC by Wendy

🎯 FranticPatatas

🎯 NicDroid

🎯 ShockRizal

We continue our bounty hunt tonight for PXD Nights... but with a twist! 👀

The Alliance issued BOUNTY REWARDS (300 X-DIAMONDS) for those who can catch them in the game and kill them! 🤑

👉 Here's what you have to do:

Join PXD Nights on June 24 from 8PM-10PM GMT+8 (1PM-3PM BST)

If you get a match against FranticPatatas, ShockRizal or NicDroid , make sure to take a proof (video/screenshot) of you killing them!

, make sure to take a proof (video/screenshot) of you killing them! The clip or screenshot must show your name eliminating one of the players on the MOST WANTED list. ❌

Post your clip or screenshot on either Twitter, TikTok, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #PXDMostWanted #PXDNights #ProjectXandata

Submission of entries is until June 26, 11:59PM (GMT+8) ‼️

‼️ At the end of the event, 5 lucky Xandats will win 300 X-Diamonds each . 💰💰💰

. 💰💰💰 Winners will be announced on June 27.

See you in-game, Xandats! 🔫

Join the PXD [url=https://discord.com/invite/EFdwvnyVvA]Discord[/url] server