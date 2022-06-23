TDR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.91.64

BUILD 1.0.91.64

Here we are guys! Time for a major update with the best ever release for TrackDayR!

In this update we wanted to bring a big change, we always said that our aim for TrackDayR is to set the standard for a totally new simulation experience and that’s why we implemented PRO Mode.

PRO Mode will be a difficulty level that will make the bike feel like you never tried before. In this mode you will have NO LEAN LIMIT, you will challenge with your controls to reach the best racing line and find the best way to make use of the entire track.

(The “Newbie” difficulty mode will allow you to play TrackDayR like it has been until now.)

A totally new crash system will be introduced in this update, including lowsides, front lock, loss of the rear wheel and highsides, like you have never seen it before.

Dirt bikes guys, dirt bikes was the best choice we ever made! We put a lot of efforts on coding and setup, also thanks to the feedbacks of the Dev Testers internal team that helped us push TrackDayR to a big step forward!

We worked on manual left/right movements that will allow the most skilled riders to take advantage using the rider body with the bike lean.

We also added a new mx track, Israel Sand Track, designed with photogrammetry by Jannik Blume, who gave us the permission to reproduce it on Unity3D using terrain system with RAW heightmap files.

We moved mods and screenshots directory to Windows' documents folder, so it will be much more easy for everyone to install any type of mods.

We hope you like it

All feedbacks will be welcome!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU

**

CHANGELOG

Add 2 level of difficulty ( Newbie / Pro )

Improved Suspension System -improved damper and speed calculation

Improved Dirt Tyre Model

New Rider Weight manual Left and Right - this will chance the center of mass of the bike depending on rider seat position (remember to set up keybinding on controls options)

New Rider Crash animation

New Shader that allow the cloth move with wind

New Helmetcam - Much stable and immersive than before

Improved Physics Model for the dirt bikes

New Israel Sand Track

Change Screenshot directory to Documents

Change MOD directory to Documents

Added NEWS popup starting the game

Improved Dirt Rider Style

Improved Wheeling Managment

Added in air managment with throttle and rear brake

In asphalt bikes added the possibility to reach the apshalt with manual rider movement

Added UNDER BIKE camera

LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P

known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)