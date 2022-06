Share · View all patches · Build 8988672 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 20:13:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Thanks for sticking with me as we make Grave Danger awesome! I've fixed a few issues and added a core feature that was requested:

Fix item inventory GUI cutting off at some aspect ratios.

Implement Video Settings menu. Full Screen, Windowed, and Resolution can now be toggled.

More to come soon! Thank you!

-Jeffgamedev