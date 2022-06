-Fixed the error that caused his arms to twist when aiming and opening the menus. (Reference image haha)

-Fixed bug that caused player 2 to dodge in the wrong direction.

-Fixed the error that when balancing with player two it did not come out of the balancing state.

-Added scenes in the tutorial to make it clearer how to solve the puzzle.

-Decrease the volume of steps over water.

-Default sensitivity level decreased.

-Improvements in friendly AI movements.