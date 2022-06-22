 Skip to content

Mist Legacy update for 22 June 2022

Mist Legacy Now on Linux!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

One thing we wanted to do before reaching the end of our Early Access is to test how close we were to support other platforms with our current technology. It turns out that our Linux build is pretty solid so we decided to go for it and give access to this build right now.

As there are thousands of different Linux distributions, we hope to have feedback from you if you encounter any problem on your setup.

Our MacOS build needs a bit more testing but we think we can add it soon. With that version released, we will cover all three supported platform of Steam.

Thanks for playing!
Virtys

